undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Inside the Craft of the Nubank Brand Refresh by Koto
8 days ago
Koto's Nubank brand refresh turns a 140-million-customer bank into one flexible system: purple, modular, and unmistakably Nu. Nubank started in Brazil with a simple idea, that banking did not need to be so complicated. It now serves more than 140 million people across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Koto kept the logo and wordmark, refined the signature purple inside a wider palette, and built a system of color, modules and layers that stretches across new markets.