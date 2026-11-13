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First Green Araçari chick hatches at Salisbury Zoo
By Jana Ruark,8 days ago
SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Zoo's Green Araçari family is growing with the recent hatching of a new male named Guava. The Zoo says Guava hatched on Sept. 21 to parents Clint and Natasha. The pair joined the Salisbury Zoo in early 2026. After spending his first weeks in the nest under the care of both parents, Guava fledged on Oct. 27 and is beginning to explore his surroundings.