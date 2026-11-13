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Twice Shy’s Tactile Soap Packaging Design for Tula Louise
7 days ago
Twice Shy’s packaging design for London soap atelier Tula Louise pairs translucent vellum wraps, metal clips, and 12 apothecary outlines. Opaque cartons hide the best part of a natural soap bar. Jowanda Daley-Thomas launched Tula Louise in London during COVID while testing clays, charcoal, indigo, and turmeric, yet years of ad-hoc labels had pulled the brand in too many directions. Retailers couldn’t tell what separated her bars from standard bath-aisle stock. Independent studio Twice Shy stepped in to reframe the label as a working soap atelier — splitting the catalog with Daley-Thomas into a repeatable Core Collection for shop reorders alongside experimental Studio Editions. Looking to old workshop, boutique, and apothecary tags, Co-founder Jeroen van den Bogaert and his team stripped away every ornament until only 12 double-lined black outlines remained.