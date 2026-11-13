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Valar Atomics clears Carbon County zoning hurdle in 4-1 vote for Raceway Energy Campus conditional use permit
9 days ago
An overflow crowd set the stage for a contentious hearing as the Carbon County Planning Commission hosted a special meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12, revolving around a conditional use permit for Valar Atomics’ Raceway Energy Campus – a controversial large-scale industrial project comprising advanced nuclear energy, nuclear fuel, manufacturing and data center facilities on approximately 640 acres of state trust land. In a 4-1 decision, the commission voted to approve the CUP for Raceway Energy Campus.
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