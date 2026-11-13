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Meta AI smart glasses being tested by 21 Penn State profs
By Megan Swift,3 days ago
A group of 21 Penn State award-winning professors are testing out Meta’s artificial intelligence-enabled smart glasses. The Teaching and Learning with Technology part of Penn State University Libraries awarded its 2026 Faculty Engagement Awards, and recipients are exploring the educational possibilities of the AI smart glasses, the university announced in September.