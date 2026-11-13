undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Public Invited to Information Meetings for I-95 Greenwich Planning & Environment Linkages Study
By greenwichfreepress,9 days ago
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct two open houses for the I-95 Greenwich Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) Study. The in-person meeting is on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 6:30pm at Christ Church Greenwich at 254 E Putnam Ave in Greenwich, and a virtual open house on Monday, December 7, 2026, at 12:00pm. Both sessions will include the same content.