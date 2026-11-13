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What Atlanta’s Corporate Giants Want From Engage’s 8 New Portfolio Startups
8 days ago
ATLANTA, November 13 (Hypepotamus) - Want to know what corporations care about right now?. Look at the startups they want to work with through the Engage program. Engage, an investor and accelerator that connects startups with major corporations in the Southeast, just wrapped up its 17th cohort. The program brought eight companies to Atlanta to learn from corporate leaders and explore opportunities to work with industry giants like Chick-fil-A, Coca-Cola, Cox Enterprises, Delta Air Lines, The Home Depot, Inspire Brands, Wellstar, and UPS.