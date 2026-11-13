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Individualizing Treatment for Menopausal Sleep Disturbances
7 days ago
Without an established treatment algorithm, therapy selection for VMS-associated sleep disturbance rests on comorbidities, symptom timing, safety, and iterative reassessment through shared decision-making. In ‘Personalizing VMS Treatment When Sleep Is a Priority,’ our panel explores clinical characteristics and patient priorities guide therapy choice. Treatment selection is rarely straightforward when vasomotor...