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Practice Begins For Classic Daytona 24
By SPEED SPORT Staff,4 days ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A full day of practice Thursday at Daytona International Speedway stretched into the early evening hours as the opening day of official competition for the 12th Running of the Historic Sportscar Racing Classic Daytona 24 Hour presented by Mission Foods and the accompanying HSR Daytona Historics went into the record books at the “World Center of Racing.”
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