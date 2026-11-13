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Ex-Michigan QB Suddenly Enters Transfer Portal After Medically Retiring
By Cole Sullivan,8 days ago
It hasn’t been a good season for the Michigan Wolverines in Kyle Whittingham’s first year as head coach after he arrived from Utah, where he was an icon. Much of Michigan’s lack of success comes down to its unproductive offense, particularly at quarterback. Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr have both started games this season, but neither has provided much consistency at the position.
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