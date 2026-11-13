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Miami Dolphins Vs. Indianapolis Colts: Three Reasons Why
By Chris-Early,8 days ago
One has to forge the iron while it is hot. The 2026 Dolphins have had a tough schedule thus far. They have only faced 2 teams that currently aren’t in the playoff picture. One was week 1 against the Raiders when this young team was still wet behind their ears. The other was a win against their division rival Jets. They had a lead at halftime against the Pats and kept the most explosive offense in the league in check against the Lions. That schedule is a tough row to hoe but now gets a bit of a reprieve as they face a team that is actually tanking in the Indianapolis Colts. Nothing will be easy though, as we will see later.