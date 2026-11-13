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Mayors call for federal housing funding — and guardrails to ensure it’s administered
By Ryan Kushner,8 days ago
In a letter signed by 148 mayors, the U.S. Conference of Mayors calls on Congress to fully fund federal housing programs, including the HOME Investment Partnerships and Community Development Block Grant programs that the Trump administration has proposed eliminating. The Nov. 9 letter also asks Congress to provide a funding...