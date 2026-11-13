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LA wildfires highlight cities’ need for financial recovery plan: report
By Robyn Griggs Lawrence,8 days ago
A coalition of community development financial institutions created after the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires released a playbook Thursday recommending seven financial products and 13 policies that could help communities access capital to recover and rebuild after disasters. Financing Options for Recovery, Growth and Equity, or FORGE LA, analyzed gaps...