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It’s Official: SpaceX Just Took a Big Step Toward Its Own Phone Network, and Your Phone May Already Support It
By Ethan Collins,8 days ago
Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile reportedly said no when Elon Musk asked to run his mobile service on their networks. Now SpaceX is trying to build its own. The FCC has accepted SpaceX’s application to buy a big chunk of 800 MHz spectrum, and the company says most phones already support it. Here’s what’s happening and what it could mean for you.