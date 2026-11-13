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Camera Black Screens Hit Pixel 10 and 11 After November Update
By Peter Holden,7 days ago
Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 owners are reporting camera problems after installing Google's November update, with the camera app showing a black screen or an error on launch. According to PhoneArena, which cites an Android Authority report, the problem also hits third-party camera apps. Google hasn't commented officially yet, though a simple shutdown trick is helping some people.