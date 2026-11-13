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Mittelstadt Gives Bruins an Interesting Dilemma
By Brandon S.,9 days ago
When the Boston Bruins traded Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche in 2025, it was part of a large, sweeping effort to add high-end assets and pivot to a more skilled hockey club. At the time, a return of prospect Will Zellers and a 2025 second-round draft pick alone probably would have seemed like a good enough return for the Bruins. Instead, the team also acquired forward Casey Mittelstadt. Two seasons later, the veteran forward may be playing the best hockey of his NHL career.