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Arizona State seeks 4-0 start against Louisiana-Monroe
By FLM,8 days ago
Arizona State Sun Devils will seek a fourth straight win to start the season on Friday night when it meets Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks in Tempe, Ariz. The Sun Devils are 3-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 season after an 85-63 win over Hofstra on Tuesday. Arizona State won the rebounding battle 49-25, the most rebounds by the Sun Devils since they had 56 in an overtime win over Cal on Feb. 11, 2023.