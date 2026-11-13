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Before The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal starred in a sci-fi gem almost nobody talks about
By Dan Selcke,8 days ago
Pedro Pascal is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He's the current "face" of Star Wars. He played Joel in HBO's The Last of Us show, and he'll appear this December in Avengers: Doomsday as Mister Fantastic. He's come a long way from his scene-stealing supporting role as Oberyn Martell on the fourth season of Game of Thrones.