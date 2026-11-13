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Blue-chip athlete Za’Kari Johnson decommits from FSU
By NoleThruandThru,9 days ago
The Florida State Seminoles lost an important member of their 2027 recruiting class today, as four-star athlete Za’Kari Johnson has decided to take his talents elsewhere. Johnson originally committed to FSU on July 14 and took an official visit for the Clemson loss and subsequent firing of Mike Norvell. In the past month, he has taken visits to Auburn, Miami, and Texas A&M, so this decommitment has been trending for some time.