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PHOTOS: Hubert, Hamilton have career highs in NKU women’s game with Chattanooga
By Staff Report,8 days ago
Northern Kentucky University Norse women’s basketball took on Chattanooga on Education Day, as the Norse hosted over two thousand kids from local schools for a Thursday morning clash with the Mocs. NKU started hot as Notre Dame Academy grad Noelle Hubert drilled three 3-pointers inside the first four minutes of the game. Hubert went on to score a career-high 20 points on a career-high seven made shots, but defensive lapses late in the game saw the Norse drop the home contest 75-67. Conner grad Anna Hamilton also poured in a career-high 13 points off the bench.
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