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NAACP Pushes Back as Senate Advances Fast-Track Permitting Bill
8 days ago
WASHINGTON (AURN News) — The Senate voted 73-25 Monday to advance the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026, known as BAAJA. The bill, backed by President Donald Trump and written by two Democratic and two Republican senators, is a priority for the lame-duck session. The bill would speed up federal permitting for data centers, pipelines, power plants and mining projects.