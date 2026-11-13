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J.P. Crawford Free Agency: 4 Potential Landing Spots in 2027
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
J.P. Crawford is entering free agency after Seattle decided not to bring him back, creating a thin-market opportunity despite his injury-plagued 2026 and steep defensive decline at shortstop. His strong finish, on-base skills and record against right-handed pitching could still attract teams seeking an affordable, short-term contributor. Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, the Angels and Atlanta are potential fits, though Crawford may need to move to another infield position.