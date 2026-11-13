undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ty France Free Agency: 5 Best Landing Spots After Breakout 2026
By BVM Sportsdesk,,7 days ago
Ty France turned a minor-league invite into a career-best season, leading San Diego in slugging and wRC+ while providing Gold Glove-caliber defense at first base. The 32-year-old enters free agency as a relatively affordable, right-handed-hitting option, with a projected two- to three-year deal worth $12 million to $17 million per year. Arizona, the Mets, Washington, Minnesota and Cleveland could all use his bat or defense at first.