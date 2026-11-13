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OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Wallet for Secure AI-Driven Purchases
By James Ding,8 days ago
OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Wallet, a new payment feature designed to enable its AI agents, referred to as "dots," to make secure purchases on behalf of users. The wallet is available exclusively to ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the United States and was developed in collaboration with major payment networks American Express, Mastercard, and Visa. This marks a significant step in integrating AI into everyday financial transactions.