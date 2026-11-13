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When Winter Colds Turn Out to Be Cancer – A 7-Year-Old Boy’s Story Offers Lessons for Parents
By Veena,7 days ago
When three-year-old Manraj Singh Hans began experiencing recurring fevers, fatigue and cold-like symptoms, his parents assumed he was picking up seasonal infections at preschool. Several visits to doctors and a course of antibiotics did little to improve his condition. What appeared to be ordinary winter illnesses eventually turned out to be acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), the most common form of childhood leukemia.