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Clay Holmes Free Agency: 5 Top Landing Spots for 2027
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
Clay Holmes enters free agency as a groundball-focused starter with a track record of success, but a fractured fibula and uneven finish to 2026 add risk. The Mets, Padres, Cubs, White Sox and Giants are potential fits, with New York a leading reunion candidate. His market will hinge on whether teams trust his health and durability enough to offer a multiyear deal.