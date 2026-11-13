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Sonny Gray Free Agency: 7 Top Landing Spots for 2027
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
Sonny Gray is coming off a career-best season and is one of the top starting pitchers available in free agency. The 37-year-old declined his $30 million mutual option and plans to pitch in 2027, but family priorities, his preference for the East Coast and a possible short-term deal could shape his choice. Atlanta, Chicago, San Diego and Boston look like the strongest fits; the Mets, Arizona and St. Louis are also possibilities.