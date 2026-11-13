undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Red Sox Should Follow Celtics’ Bold Roster Approach This Winter
By BVM Sportsdesk,,7 days ago
After another playoff exit against the Yankees, the Red Sox need to make a bolder roster shake-up instead of settling for small fixes. Boston’s Celtics offer a model: trade valued players when the roster needs a fundamental change. For the Red Sox, that could mean moving an outfielder such as Wilyer Abreu to bring back prospects or land a bigger bat, while continuing to invest in pitching and defense.