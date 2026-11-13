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UFC 334 weigh-in results: 1 fighter misses weight by over 4 pounds, championship bouts set
By Alexander K. Lee,8 days ago
Terrance McKinney didn’t come close to lightweight limit for UFC 334. Terrance McKinney is lucky to still be fighting at UFC 334. Saturday’s event is headlined by a pair of title fights featuring Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit, and Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes, but McKinney caused a stir at Friday’s official weigh-ins for the wrong reasons. The all-action lightweight registered at 160.2 pounds on the scale, more than four pounds over the limit for his preliminary bout with Jim Miller (155.6).