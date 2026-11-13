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Sir Patrick Stewart Dies At Age 86
By The State Times,8 days ago
Sir Patrick Stewart dies at 86 after battling Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. This legendary actor leaves behind a long legacy of film and drama. Stewart’s interest in drama began in his schooling in Yorkshire, when a teacher gave him Shakespeare and “told him to perform.” For him, acting served as a means of self-expression in his youth. He attended Bristol Old Vic Theatre School to study acting.