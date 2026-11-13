undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Inde Navarrette Hosts SNL For the First Time
By The State Times,8 days ago
On Halloween night, New York comedy live show Saturday Night Live had a special Halloween episode that had breakout star Inde Navarrette as the show’s host. Navarrette became an overnight sensation over the summer, when her starring role as Nikki Freeman in horror movie Obsession took the world by storm. SNL tends to have people who are currently trending or promoting a project on their show, so Inde being a host is a no-brainer as people are still buzzing about the movie. And a performance she gave on Halloween night as we saw a more comedic, bubbly side of her.