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Grace’s Yay’s and Nay’s of Celebrity Halloween Costumes
By The State Times,8 days ago
Halloween 2026 just passed us, and while it may be over, it does not mean we cannot reminisce on the costumes that some of our favorite celebrities showcased this year! And as someone who is easily impressed, most of these are a yay in my book! And if there is a nay, it is for a good reason! So, without further ado, here are the yays and nays of Halloween 2026!