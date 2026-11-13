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‘This Is Beyond Cruel’: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Condemns Trump’s Proposed SNAP Rule That Could Strip Benefits From 6 Million Americans
By Adanna Eze,7 days ago
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren condemned Trump’s proposed SNAP changes, which could strip benefits from more than six million Americans. She called the proposal “beyond cruel” and urged Congress to intervene as food prices and household debt rise. The Agriculture Department estimates the changes could also affect free school meals for two million children.