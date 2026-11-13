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Analogic: Executive Appointments Strengthen Security Detection Leadership
By Amit Chowdhry,9 days ago
Analogic has appointed Bill Frain as president of Aviation Security Solutions and hired Stephanie Larkin as general counsel. The appointments support the company’s expansion across aviation security and other detection markets. Frain brings more than 20 years of executive experience spanning aviation security, cargo and vehicle screening, critical infrastructure,...