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Philippines Moves to Restrict Pork Imports as Domestic Hog Producers Face Mounting Losses
By Jim Eadie,5 days ago
The Philippine Department of Agriculture has announced a provisional 60-day restriction on specified pork imports, responding to what it describes as serious injury to the country’s domestic hog industry from rising foreign shipments. The measure follows a preliminary government investigation that estimated Philippine hog producers lost approximately ₱27.9 billion...