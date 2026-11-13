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California MAGA Actor Who Played ‘Jesus’ Claims Muslims Want to Cut His Heart Out, Sparking Backlash: ‘No One Wants This Loser Dead’
By Sid Natividad,8 days ago
Jim Caviezel, the California-born MAGA-aligned actor best known for portraying Jesus Christ in The Passion of the Christ, is facing online backlash after claiming Muslims want to kill him over his involvement in a film depicting the execution of an Iranian woman. During an interview with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson,...
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