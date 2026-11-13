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North Texas football programs set sights on state championships as UIL Playoffs Begin
By TARI OMORO JR.,8 days ago
The road to a Texas high school football state championship begins this week as programs across North Texas prepare for the opening round of the 2026 University Interscholastic League playoffs. With district championships decided and postseason brackets finalized, Dallas ISD programs and several Dallas-Fort Worth powerhouses will begin their pursuit...