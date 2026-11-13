undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
California-Based Actor Kiefer Sutherland Turns the Tables on the Uber Driver Who Accused Him of Choking and Punching: ‘Posed an Immediate Threat to Him’
By Jeremy Harris,8 days ago
Ten months after his Hollywood arrest, the man who played Jack Bauer is telling a judge the Uber driver suing him for assault was the real danger. The California fight over Kiefer Sutherland’s January ride took a sharp turn this week, when his legal team asked a judge to throw out the Uber driver’s assault lawsuit, per TMZ, and flipped the story on its head.
144