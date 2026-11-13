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Manitoba Pork’s Biosecurity Lesson for Barn Design
By Jim Eadie,4 days ago
Barn entrances, loadout areas and deadstock handling are three places where physical design can make daily biosecurity routines easier to follow. A loadout door opens to the outdoors every time pigs are moved onto a truck. How that area is separated from the rest of the barn is one of the practical design questions Jenelle Hamblin, director of swine health with Manitoba Pork, raised at the 2026 Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium in Saskatoon.