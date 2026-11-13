undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CME December Lean Hogs Slip to 55.15 Cents as Pork Cutout Hovers Near Five-Year Low
By Jim Eadie,7 days ago
Lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) closed lower in Thursday trading, with the front-month December 2026 contract dropping 0.875 cents to settle at 55.150 cents per pound. The downward pressure reflects ongoing weakness in wholesale meat valuations, as the USDA pork carcass cutout sits just 15 cents above last week’s mark—which registered as the lowest cutout value since December 2020.