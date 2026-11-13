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Outrage After People Raise Over $95,000 for Racist Mississippi Student Following Backlash: ‘People Really Just Got Money to Waste’
By Salma Ahmed,7 days ago
Outrage erupted online after more than $95,000 was raised for a Mississippi student who faced accusations of racism following a controversial incident. The controversy began on November 6, 2026, when three white University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) students were captured on a Ring doorbell camera outside an apartment occupied by three black female students. Two of the women were seen making monkey noises and gestures, including beating their chests, which many interpreted as racist behavior directed at the residents.
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