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GPS Tracking and Dedicated Truck Washes Slash Transit Biosecurity Errors by Nearly 50 Percent
By Jim Eadie,5 days ago
With approximately 1 million pigs moving across U.S. highways daily, new field data from Pillen Family Farms/DNA Genetics demonstrates that pairing GPS geofencing, remote cameras, and dedicated truck washes across more than 200 sites and 450 vehicles reduced transportation compliance errors by nearly 50%. The technology-driven approach provides objective, verifiable records of trailer movements, allowing health teams to identify sanitation lapses before vehicles enter clean farm perimeters.