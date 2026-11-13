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Critics Mock Florida Republicans for Inviting Elon Musk to Relocate After Texas Turns Blue: ‘Where Will Musk Move If Florida Turns Blue? Mars?’
By Sid Natividad,7 days ago
The Republicans of Florida are facing online ridicule after inviting Elon Musk to relocate Tesla’s headquarters to the Sunshine State, following a major Democratic election victory in Texas. In the past, Musk moved several headquarters to Texas from California, citing the state’s more business-friendly politics, lower taxes, and fewer regulatory restrictions, something that might change soon.