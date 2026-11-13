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Outgoing Texas Rep. Al Green Ridiculed After Announcing New Impeachment Push Against President Trump: ‘Yelling at the Clouds Again’
By Paul Eke,8 days ago
On the House floor, outgoing Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green announced he would call for a vote to impeach President Donald Trump as early as next week, saying he did not take the matter lightly and had sent the president a letter after a recent vote involving Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. A video of the remarks shared on X drew hundreds of replies, with many users mocking the announcement and noting that Green is not returning to the next Congress after losing his primary.
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