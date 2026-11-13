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Brazilian Pork Exports Rise 2.4 Percent in October Driven by Surging Japanese Demand
By Jim Eadie,7 days ago
According to trade figures released by the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA), Brazil’s pork exports rose 2.4% year-over-year in October, reinforcing steady international shipment momentum through the fourth quarter. ABPA President Ricardo Santin noted that strategic market diversification has enabled South American processors to offset localized trade friction and expand global market share across key Asian and Latin American importing hubs.