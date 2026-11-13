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Skadden: Three Partner Hires Expand Private Equity, Sports, And Technology Capabilities
By Amit Chowdhry,8 days ago
Skadden has recruited Navneeta “Nav” Rekhi, Steve Argeris, and Max Scott as partners, strengthening its private equity, sports, and intellectual property and technology transactions practices. All three attorneys will join from Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Rekhi will join Skadden’s Bay Area offices as a private equity partner. She...