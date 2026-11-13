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Presence: Jess Wang Named CEO As Kate Eberle Walker Becomes Executive Chair
By Amit Chowdhry,9 days ago
Presence has appointed Jess Wang as CEO, succeeding Kate Eberle Walker, who has transitioned to executive chair of the company’s board. The leadership change gives Wang responsibility for expanding Presence’s special education technology and teletherapy services while allowing Walker to remain involved in long-term strategy. Wang joined Presence...