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Mauricio Pochettino dealt immediate Man United blow
8 days ago
Bruno Fernandes contract talks leave Manchester United facing a major decision. Manchester United are locked in a delicate stand-off over the future of Bruno Fernandes, with fresh talks failing to deliver the breakthrough both sides would have wanted. According to TeamTalk, the club captain has rejected the latest contract offer on the table, and the central issue remains clear, the length of any new agreement.