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NHL Rumor Roundup: Hurricanes Linked To Erik Karlsson, The Latest On The Blackhawks
By Lyle Richardson,8 days ago
Earlier this week, we noted recent reports claiming the Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks are open for business. Erik Karlsson is among the Penguins believed to be trade candidates. The 36-year-old defenseman is in the final season of his contract and UFA-eligible next summer. The only active three-time Norris Trophy winner, he currently leads his struggling club with 19 points.