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Wausau director Brenton Kniess takes final bow with ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ Nov. 27-29
By Michael Strasburg,8 days ago
Did you know Wausau is home to a published playwright?. Local director, writer and actor Brenton Kniess started his theater career right here in Central Wisconsin, from the halls of Wausau East High School and starring in productions for Central Wisconsin Children’s Theatre, to studying drama at UW-Stevens Point and directing community theater productions in town the last few years.